Suspect Arrested As Missing Ogun Teenager Found Dead, Vital Organs Removed

The Ogun State Police Command says it has launched an intensive investigation into the brutal killing of a 16-year-old boy, Lawal Wahab, whose mutilated body was allegedly discovered along the Old Express Road in Igbile-Ijebu.

The missing boy who had been living with his grandmother was reported missing by his father, Lawal Olumide, earlier this month.

The tragic discovery was made on July 23, 2025, when residents alerted police authorities to a decomposed body in the area.

According to a press statement by the Command’s public relations officer, Omolola Odutola, “Upon examination, police found that the head, both wrists, heart, and genitals had been gruesomely removed, indicating a likely ritual killing”, she said

“Acting on credible intelligence, officers from the Omu-Ijebu Division swung into action and arrested suspects Salaeu Omikansola,25 and Serefusi Agemo in connection with gruesome murder of their victim.”

She said, one of the suspects reportedly gave a voluntary confession, which has been documented and recorded on video.

The police public relations officer noted that, due to the advanced state of decomposition, the body was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites shortly after recovery.

“The deceased has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites due to the state of the remains, the case file, alongside exhibits, is being prepared for immediate transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department Eleweran, for further discreet investigation.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing accomplices”, she added.

The Command urged residents of the state to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station for action.