APC Government Has Impoverished Nigerians, LP Interim Chair Usman

The factional interim National Chairman of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman, has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has impoverished Nigerians more than any previous administration in the country’s history. She described the level of suffering across the nation as “intolerable.”

Speaking to Reporters in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Usman assured that the Labour Party was committed to correct what she described as the ‘grave missteps and failures’ of the APC led Federal Government.

She urged the citizens to believe in the Labour Party, just as she assured that the party was committed to offering a credible people-centered alternative that will restore hope and reclaim the nation’s dignity.

READ ALSO: PDP Will Come Fourth In 2027 Presidential Election — Fayose

On the issue of the wave of defections from the Labour Party and other opposition party members to the ruling APC, Senator Usman described the trend as not only legally questionable, but morally indefensible to ride to power on the back of a party and defect after victory.

Despite the defections, she insisted that that the Labour Party remained unshaken, adding that the party draws its strength from the unwavering support of the Nigerian people.

“Many of those who left the party never truly believed in its vision for a new Nigeria. Their exit has only helped to clarify our ranks and strengthen our resolve.

“I appeal to all aggrieved members to sheath their swords and work towards unity as the party prepares for membership revalidation, congresses and national convention, as have been approved by the National Executive Council (NEC).

“Many of those who left the party never truly believed in its vision for a new Nigeria. Their exit has only helped to clarify our ranks and strengthen our resolve,” she said.

She appealed to all aggrieved members to sheath their swords and work towards unity as the party prepares for membership revalidation, congresses, and its national convention, all of which, she noted, have been approved by the National Executive Council (NEC).