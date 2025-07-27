Buhari’s Family Returns To Kaduna From Daura 12 Days After Burial

The wife of the late former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, and her children have returned to their residence in Kaduna, twelve days after his burial.

The former First Lady, her son, Yusuf and other family members were received at the Nigerian Air Force Base Kaduna from Daura on Sunday by the State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe.

The Deputy governor was accompanied by the Majority Leader of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Munira Tanimu, and other senior government officials.

The reception was marked by warmth and courtesy, reflecting the State’s continued respect for the late former President and his family and their contributions to national development.

The Deputy Governor later escorted Mrs. Buhari and her entourage to their residence located at Ungwan Rimi GRA, in the Kaduna State capital.

The former President passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 82, in a London hospital.

He was buried in his hometown, Daura on July 15, 2025. Two days after his death in accordance with Islamic rites.