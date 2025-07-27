Falana Faults Renaming Of Streets In Lagos, Says It’s Illegal

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has condemned the recent renaming of streets and bus stops in Lagos State, citing a lack of adherence to constitutional procedures and public consultation.

He described the action as illegal, authoritarian, and a violation of the constitutional powers vested in local governments.

Falana made this known in a statement, citing recent examples such as the renaming of “Charley Boy Bus Stop” to “Baddo Bus Stop” by the former Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Kolade Alabi, as well as the naming of two streets after President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

READ ALSO: Govt Must Invest In Education To Boost Production, Economic Prosperity – Utomi

He also referenced the reported naming of two streets by billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote, in honour of his late friend, Herbert Wigwe, and President Bola Tinubu, allegedly carried out without proper statutory approval.

Falana emphasized that, under the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the exclusive authority to name streets, roads, and assign house numbers rests with local government councils, as clearly outlined in the Fourth Schedule.

He cited a relevant court ruling in Chief Obidi Ume v. Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, where the High Court held that only the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) had the legal authority to name roads and streets within its jurisdiction.

“The usurpation of the exclusive functions of local governments on street naming by certain individuals and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State cannot be justified under the Nigerian Constitution,” Falana stated.

He specifically criticised the renaming of the Charley Boy Bus Stop, a historically significant location named by the people of Bariga and Gbagada, without community consultation. Falana described the action as disrespectful to both local residents and cultural memory.

“Charley Boy Bus Stop acquired its name sociologically due to its functionality and the positive impact which Charley Boy has historically made in the area,” he noted.

“Renaming it without consulting the Bariga and Gbagada people smacks of authoritarianism.”

Falana lamented that Lagos State has retained street names celebrating colonial figures linked to oppression and exploitation, yet finds time to replace names that honour Nigerians who contributed positively to society.

He called on local government legislative arms across Lagos to stop the arbitrary renaming of public spaces, and instead institutionalise public hearings and legal processes before any such decisions are made.

“Streets should not be renamed arbitrarily to please the whims and caprices of political leaders or to promote ethnic chauvinism, especially in a cosmopolitan capital city like Lagos,” the respected legal practitioner added.

He called for due process and democratic engagement, warning that unilateral renaming undermines community identity and violate constitutional principles.