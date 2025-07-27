FULL LIST: Ajibade Wins MVP, Nnadozie, Crowned Best Goalkeeper At 2024 WAFCON

Nigeria dominated the individual awards at the just-concluded 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which they won after a dramatic comeback win against Morocco.

The Super Falcons, who were two goals down at half-time, rallied to stun the hosts Morocco 3-2 in Rabat, in a game that would be long remembered as one of the greatest comebacks in football.

That victory, of course, propelled some of the players and officials to individual accolades in the competition. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who won three Woman of the Match awards, was named as the Player of the Tournament. She scored once but was instrumental in Nigeria’s push for the 10th WAFCON crown.

The winger led by example, showing resilience, hunger and drive as the Super Falcons romped to another title.

Ajibade’s teammate, Chiamaka Nnadozie, was voted the Goalkeeper of the Tournament. The Brighton FC shot stopper’s quick reflexes and saves helped Nigeria to the crown. Up until the final, she only conceded once — a penalty against South Africa in the semi-final. The two goals against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco were the first time she was beaten in open play.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak claimed the Golden Boot for the highest number of goals scored in the tournament. She had five strikes to her name, including her side’s first in the Saturday final.

South Africa, who lost to Nigeria in the semi-final, equally got the Fair Play Award for their discipline and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Nigeria’s coach Justin Madugu, appointed on an interim basis, was also rewarded with the Coach of the Tournament prize for guiding the 2018 WAFCON winners to the trophy.

With Saturday’s win, Nigeria completed their quest for a 10th title, which was branded as “Mission X.” Although unconvincing to some fans in the earlier stages of the championship, the Super Falcons rose to the challenge and wrote their names in the WAFCON history books.

Morocco will host the next edition of the WAFCON next year.

2024 WAFCON Award Winners

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria)

Best Goalkeeper: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)

Golden Boot: Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco) – 5 goals

Coach of the tournament: Justin Madugu (Nigeria)

Fair Play Award: South Africa