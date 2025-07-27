Kebbi Gov Confirms Soldier Casualties In Danko-Wasagu, Commends Military Efforts

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has confirmed the loss of some soldiers in the ongoing fight against banditry in the Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

Although he did not disclose the exact number of casualties, the Governor Idris made the confirmation at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi while inspecting some Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) deployed to the state by the Federal Government.

Reaffirming his administration’s support for the security forces, Governor Idris pledged continued assistance to the families of the fallen soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

During the inspection, the Commanding Officer of the 223 Light Tank Battalion, Zuru, Lt. Colonel Muhammad Saleh, presented the military equipment to the governor and expressed gratitude to the state government for its efforts in strengthening the capacity of security agencies.

Governor Idris extended appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Defence Staff, and other heads of security services for their commitment to addressing national security challenges.

“We are grateful for the deployment of critical military equipment to repel any attack by bandits, especially in our most vulnerable local government areas,” he said.

“The government appreciates the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff for sending armoured vehicles to Kebbi. My administration will continue to do everything possible to support the security services in achieving success on the battlefield.

“Our people and I are pleased with the gallantry and performance of the military in combating banditry. Communities have been reaching out to express gratitude, acknowledging that security operatives are doing their utmost to eliminate the banditry menace.”

He also appealed to residents in affected areas to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely intelligence to aid ongoing operations.

“Though we have lost some brave men in combat, we pray for the repose of their souls. Kebbi State will continue to support the families of our fallen heroes to ensure they are not left behind,” he assured.

Lt. Colonel Saleh also thanked the Military High Command for its continued support and motivation for troops engaged in combat operations.

“Collectively, we are working round-the-clock to address security challenges,” he said, urging the public to provide relevant information on the movement and activities of bandits and other criminal elements.

Similarly, the Commanding Officer of 1 Battalion Rear, Birnin Kebbi, Major A.P. Azubuine, showcased two additional armoured vehicles to Governor Idris at the Government House. The vehicles are part of the Nigerian Army’s recent deployment of logistics support to bolster operations in the state.