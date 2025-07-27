Niger Gov Condoles With Shiroro Residents Following Boat Mishap

Governor Umaru Bago has extended his deep condolences to the people of Shiroro Local Government Area over the recent boat mishap that occurred en route to the Zumba community market, resulting in the loss of many lives and the destruction of goods.

In a condolence message through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor described the boat mishap as unfortunate, disheartening, and worrisome.

He expressed concern over the recurring capsizing of boats in the riverine communities of Niger State, despite the numerous efforts put in by relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of both federal and state governments, including the N-HYPPADEC, to mitigate the negative trend.

The governor said his administration will, however, not be discouraged in sustaining its efforts to ensure safety in water transportation.

He said while the government, through the relevant MDAs, is implementing the government’s policies on safe water transportation, those in the riverine communities should endeavour to adhere to all the regulations for their safety.

The governor commended the management of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), local divers, and community volunteers who are helping with the search and rescue operations.

He specifically sympathised with the families of the victims and prays that Allah will repose the souls of the deceased, as well as grant quick recovery to those injured.