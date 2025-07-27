Shettima To Attend 2nd UN Food Systems Summit In Addis Ababa

Vice President Kashim Shettima would attend the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.
The summit would hold from July 27 to July 29, his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, said on Sunday.
Already, the vice president has departed Abuja for the East African country where he is representing Nigeria.
The high-level summit, convened in collaboration with the governments of Ethiopia, Italy, and the United Nations, will bring together world leaders to assess progress since the inaugural 2021 edition and to chart pathways for building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable global food systems.
Shettima is expected to join other heads of state and senior officials in discussions focused on transforming critical value chains, including an emphasis on the coffee industry, as well as advancing Nigeria’s ongoing food security and agricultural innovation agenda.
According to Nkwocha, the vice president would also participate in several ministerial roundtables and side events, including one on public finance, trade, and responsible investment for accelerating agricultural transitions.
The summit is expected to inspire renewed commitment among participating nations to build sustainable food systems that can withstand climate shocks, ensure nutrition, and reduce hunger worldwide.
Shettima is scheduled to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of the summit’s activities.
See the full statement below:
