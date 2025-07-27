VIDEO: Emotional Ajibade Sings After Leading Falcons To 10th Title

Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, has reacted to the historic 10th continental title clinched in Rabat.

The Falcons made a remarkable comeback to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON)

Ajibade, Nigeria’s captain and standout performer, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

The Super Falcons have been undefeated and the best side in the tournament ahead of the final.

Briefing journalists after the crucial match in Morocco, the dynamic winger attributed the victory to God.

Watch the video below: