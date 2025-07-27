WAFCON 2024: ‘You Will Be Celebrated,’ Tinubu Assures Super Falcons

President Bola Tinubu has assured the Super Falcons of a befitting celebration upon their return from Morocco, where the team won the WAFCON title for a record-extending 10th time on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Super Falcons staged a stunning comeback at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, recovering from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 and claim the 2024 title.

Although Morocco took an early lead courtesy of the tournament’s highest goal scorer, Ghizlane Chebbak, in the 12th minute, and doubled their advantage when Sanaâ Mssoudy found the back of the net in the 24th minute, Nigeria, however, responded with a spirited second-half display.

Impressed by their performance, President Tinubu initiated a video call with them and their officials.

“As a team, we are very proud of you; the entire nation is proud of you. You lifted our spirits, and we are all very happy.

“You will be celebrated, and I congratulate all the coaches and the management of the team, including the ministers and officials.

“To set the record of victories for the 10th time is not a small feat for the country and the continent as a whole. Safe journey back home, enjoy yourselves and avoid injuries,” Tinubu said.

The President hailed Rasheedat Ajibade, who emerged as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and clinched the Woman of the Tournament award.

He also praised Esther Okoronkwo’s composure during a crucial moment in the final, describing her 64th-minute penalty kick, which sparked a dramatic comeback, as “very courageous.”

Okoronkwo created the second goal and delivered the decisive free-kick that Jennifer Echegini converted to seal Nigeria’s 3-2 victory.

”Safe journey home, enjoy yourselves, avoid injuries, God bless you,” the President told the jubilant players and officials, who repeatedly interjected with ”Thank you, Mr President!”

Responding on behalf of the team, Ajibade thanked the President for approving the full payment of players’ allowances. She assured him the team was eager to present him with the WAFCON trophy in Abuja.

The lively exchange ended with a spirited rendition of the national anthem and three thunderous “Gbosa!” cheers for the President.