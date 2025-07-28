Bandits Kill 38 Hostages After Collecting ₦50m Ransom In Zamfara

Residents of Banga village in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been thrown into mourning following the brutal killing of 38 kidnapped villagers by bandits, despite the payment of over ₦50 million as ransom.

The Chairman of Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area, Mannir Haidara Kaura, while confirming the incident exclusively to Channels Television, said 56 persons were reportedly abducted from the village, and 18 were later released.

He added that the freed 18 victims have been admitted to hospital for medical treatment.

“From the information I got as the Chairman of the local government, 56 were abducted by the bandits and only 18 returned.

“We took the remaining 18 people to hospital, they are on medication. We are also preparing to go with the state government to go and see the families of those that lost their lives.”

A resident of the village, Ibrahim Banga, earlier informed Channels Television that the bandits invaded the community months ago and abducted 53 people.

He explained that the kidnappers demanded ₦1 million per hostage, and after several weeks of efforts, the community managed to raise and deliver the sum.

Banga, however, confirmed that only 18 of the captives were eventually released.

“Upon their return, the freed victims recounted how the bandits had slaughtered the remaining 35 abductees, killing them one after the other during their captivity,” he said.

He appealed to both the federal and Zamfara State governments to urgently extend military operations to the area, which he said would help restore peace, facilitate the return of displaced persons, and rescue those still held by the criminals.

READ ALSO: Army, DSS-Backed Hybrid Forces Kill 45 Bandits In Niger State

Meanwhile, in Niger State, troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with hybrid forces and backed by intelligence from the Department of State Services (DSS), reportedly neutralised no fewer than 45 bandits on Friday evening in Iburu village, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Security sources disclosed that upon intercepting intelligence indicating that terrorists riding several motorcycles were advancing to attack Iburu and neighbouring villages, the DSS promptly alerted soldiers on standby.

According to the sources, a fierce gunfight ensued, during which troops killed at least 45 terrorists. Villagers reportedly counted no fewer than 40 bodies believed to be those of the bandits, along with dozens of motorcycles destroyed during the clash.

The sources further revealed that two members of the hybrid forces fighting alongside the soldiers lost their lives, while four others are receiving treatment for serious gunshot injuries at a public hospital in the state capital.