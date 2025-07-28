FG Committed To Domestic Investors, Says Trade Minister

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting domestic investment and addressing the challenges faced by local investors.

She noted this over the weekend during a visit to the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals and Dangote Fertiliser Limited in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

“We are here today as a result of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s clear focus on domestic investment. As you are aware, we held a Domestic Investment Summit on Monday—the first of its kind. Today, we are gathered at the invitation of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, a leading investor who has committed an extraordinary amount of resources to Nigeria’s development,” she said.

Dr Oduwole hailed the refinery as a landmark project, noting that even governments shy away from initiatives of such scale.

She said the administration is demonstrating real support for domestic investors by taking practical steps to reduce constraints and foster growth.

“He has taken on a project of such magnitude—one that even governments often hesitate to undertake. As an administration, we do not take this lightly. We are here to show our full support for him, both as a foremost domestic investor and as a prominent champion of African investment on the global stage.

“Our support is not limited to words; we are demonstrating our commitment through action. We are encouraging other domestic investors by recognising and backing those, like Alhaji Dangote, who put Nigeria first. This is not mere rhetoric—our time, attention, and effort are fully aligned with our priorities.

“That is why we have dedicated an entire day to immersing ourselves in this project—the Dangote Refinery.”

She added that the Federal Government is continuously engaging with stakeholders and reviewing regulatory and legislative frameworks to reduce business costs and stimulate industrial development.

On his part, the Founder of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, hailed President Bola Tinubu as a listening president whose policies are restoring investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.