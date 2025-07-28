Nigerian Lady Completes 168-Hour Paint-A-Thon In World Record Bid

A bold Guinness World Record attempt for the longest marathon painting by an individual has just been concluded by a young Nigerian lady, after painting non-stop for 168 hours over seven consecutive days.

The feat, which began on July 21 and ended at exactly 1:50 on Monday, July 28, 2025, drew widespread attention from art lovers and cultural enthusiasts across Nigeria and beyond.

Our correspondent reports that the Rivers State-born visual artist, popularly known as Holiveah, wrapped up the intense artistic marathon surrounded by a wave of supporters who hailed her dedication, passion, and resilience.

The Bonny Island native had initially aimed for 150 hours but exceeded the target, pushing through to 168 hours in a powerful display of discipline and endurance.

Speaking to Channels Television, Holiveah said, “This wasn’t just about breaking a record. It was about proving that consistency, creativity, and courage can open doors globally—especially for African women.”

The paint-a-thon also served as a vibrant cultural showcase, spotlighting Nigeria’s rich heritage, colours, and narratives.

Her paintings touched on themes of hope, resilience, African pride, and the power of youth expression.

Beyond art, the event boosted local tourism, positioned Bonny Island as a potential creative hub, and sparked conversations around cultural investment and youth empowerment.

Supporters described the successful record attempt as more than just a personal feat.

“It’s a movement of hope, art, and African excellence,” one of them said.

Holiveah’s effort is now awaiting official verification from Guinness World Records.