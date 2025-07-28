PHOTOS: Super Falcons Present WAFCON Trophy To Tinubu

The Super Falcons on Monday officially presented the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The victorious team made the presentation at a reception organised in their honour, following their triumph at the final of the competition in Morocco last Saturday.

Tinubu, who was visibly impressed with the performance of the women at the tournament, especially for winning the nation’s 10th title, ‘Mission X,’ conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger on the players and the technical team.

He announced an award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each of the players and the naira equivalent of $50,000 to each member of the technical team.

He also directed the allocation of a three-bedroom apartment to each of the players and members of the technical team.

See the photos below: