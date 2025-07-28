Projects Sited Based On Economic Benefits, Tinubu’s Aide Replies Kwankwaso

Presidential aide Abdulaziz Abdulaziz says the Bola Tinubu administration is undertaking road projects across the country based on the economic benefits of such infrastructure to the Nigerian people.

Abdulaziz, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Print Media, was a guest on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Monday.

He stated this in response to allegations by the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, that the Tinubu government diverts scarce resources to develop road projects in southern Nigeria, where he hails from, at the expense of northern Nigeria.

However, Abdulaziz said all projects by the Tinubu administration are national in outlook, stressing that the government hasn’t been unfair to any region of the country.

“We should look at things as national projects and not as northern or southern projects, which is a major problem.

“The most important thing is what value the projects bring and not because they are sited in the north or the south. What are the economic benefits of these roads?

“Of course, there is the need for justice, there is the need for fairness, which I am sure nobody could accuse this government of being unfair to the north or being unfair to the south because projects are being sited equally,” the presidential aide stated.

READ ALSO: Apologise To Tinubu Over Lopsided Projects Claim, Umahi Tells Kwankwaso

Abdulaziz also faulted the claim by Kwankwaso that the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road has been abandoned by the current administration, adding that works have begun on the road vital for connectivity in the North-West geopolitical zone of the country.

According to him, the ongoing Sokoto-Badagry Road has a significant portion in northern Nigeria, and it is equivalent to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, which is situated in the southern region.