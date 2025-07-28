Rivers LG Elections To Hold August 30

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has announced August 30 as the new date for the 2025 local government elections.

The exercise was initially scheduled for August 9.

According to the Chairman of RSIEC, Michael Odey, the election will now be held on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

The announcement was made on Monday during a meeting of stakeholders at the RSIEC headquarters in Port Harcourt, where the agency unveiled the revised timetable and guidelines for the upcoming polls.

Odey explained that the decision to postpone the election was necessitated by the state of emergency declared in the state, which disrupted earlier plans.

He noted that in view of the new realities, it became imperative to adjust the electoral calendar.

The revised timetable includes new dates for party primaries, screening of candidates, campaign periods, and the main council elections.

Stakeholders, including party leaders, electoral observers, and media representatives, were present at the unveiling to review and discuss the updated guidelines.

According to the revised guidelines, participating political parties are expected to conduct their primaries between July 31 and August 3, 2025, and submit the names of their candidates on August 3 and August 4, 2025.

RESIEC said that electioneering would begin on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

It said that the recruitment of ad-hoc staff for the elections would be held on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

The agency also said the list of candidates would be displayed on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.