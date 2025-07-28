Simons Showdown: Why Chelsea Are Pushing £60m For Xavi Simons

Chelsea are deep in negotiations for a £60 million move to sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig. The Dutch international is under contract until 2027, having signed permanently from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year following a successful loan.

Leipzig have reportedly made it clear they want a fee close to €70 million (£60m), and Chelsea are said to have opened formal talks. Simons’ camp is believed to have agreed personal terms, and the player himself is open to a Premier League switch.

At just 22, Simons offers a rare mix of creativity, pressing intensity, and end-product. In the 2024–25 season, he scored 10 league goals and provided 6 assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances.

Across all competitions, he finished with 11 goals and 7 assists, more than any other attacking midfielder at Leipzig. He’s comfortable drifting wide or playing centrally, and his ability to operate between the lines makes him a clear upgrade in a Chelsea squad struggling for fluency in attack.

With Christopher Nkunku in and out due to injury and inconsistent form from other attacking options, Chelsea see Simons as a key piece. He’s someone who fits the profile manager Enzo Maresca is building, a high-pressing, possession-based system with technically gifted players who can read space and break teams down.

Why Simons Fits Maresca’s Plans

Chelsea already have midfield names like Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, and Carney Chukwuemeka, but none offer what Simons does in tight areas. His ball control, vision, and decision-making stand out. He also presses well without the ball—something Maresca values highly.

With reported interest from Leeds and Bayern, Chelsea are hoping to wrap up the deal before the Premier League season kicks off on August 17. If things move quickly, Simons could join before the end of July and have some pre-season minutes under his belt.

What Simons’ Move Means for Fantasy Sports Players and Football Fans

What Happens Next

Chelsea still have to work out the final deal with Leipzig. There’s talk of a possible player swap, maybe Chukwuemeka or another fringe player, to bring down the fee. But if the transfer happens, Chelsea get a player who fits the system and brings flexibility.

Simons can play wide, as a No. 10, or drift into half-spaces. He’s already played big matches for the Netherlands and scored twice in Nations League games this year.

With Mudryk sidelined and Madueke now gone, Chelsea need someone who can fill the creative void and Simons looks like that guy. His numbers aren’t just promising; they’re consistent.