Transcorp Hotels Reports  60% Revenue Growth H1 2025

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, has posted a 60% revenue growth for the first half of 2025.

The 60% growth in revenue was against the same period in 2024. Gross Profit increased by 71% year on year.

The period saw the launch of the company’s 5,000-seat capacity Transcorp Centre.

Key Highlights:

Strong Growth In Revenue

– Transcorp Hotels recorded an impressive Y-o-Y revenue growth of 60% from ₦29.72 billion in H1 2024, to ₦47.57 billion in H1 2025.

Continuing Profitability Momentum

– Transcorp Hotels sustained its profit momentum in H1 2025, growing gross profit by 71% to ₦36.21 billion, from ₦21.19 billion of the preceding year.

The growth translated to an improvement in H1 2025 gross profit margin, increasing to 76%, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment marked by rising inflation and increased operating costs.

In line with its promise to continually deliver value, the company announced an interim dividend of ₦1,024,252,841 at N0.10 for every 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax.

Chairman Transcorp Hotels Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, comments: “Transcorp Hotels’ outstanding performance in the first half of 2025 further validates our transformative strategies, with a laser focus on innovation and operational efficiency. It affirms our steadfast dedication to delivering investor returns and signals our profound confidence in Transcorp Hotels’ future growth. Moving forward, we are confident in our ability to consistently raise the bar for the industry, fulfilling our mission to redefine hospitality in Africa.”

MD/CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc, Uzo Oshogwe, comments: “Our exceptional H1 2025 performance reflects our relentless execution of a growth-focused agenda. These results reflect the resilience of our business model and the dedication of our team. Building on the foundation of our iconic assets, the Transcorp Hilton Abuja and the new 5,000-seat capacity Transcorp Centre, we are not just leading Nigeria’s hospitality sector, but redefining excellence across Africa. Our sustained momentum is a reflection of our commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and value creation for all stakeholders.”

Transcorp Hotels Plc is the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, one of Africa’s leading listed companies with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors.

Its subsidiaries include the Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Aura by Transcorp Hotels.