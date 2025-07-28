‘You Need To Win World Cup,’ Remi Tinubu Charges Super Falcons

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigeria’s Super Falcons to set their sights beyond continental success and aim for the FIFA Women’s World Cup title.

Mrs. Tinubu gave the charge on Monday while addressing the team during a reception hosted by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, following their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) victory.

“I told Mr. President this morning that you need to win the World Cup, and he thought I was too ambitious—and [Rasheedat] Ajibade [Super Falcons’ captain] just seconded that, and that is really possible,” Mrs Tinubu said, eliciting laughter from the players.

“To our champions—let this be a stepping stone to even greater achievement. Nigeria believed in you, and I have faith in you. The future of women’s football is bright, and you are leading the charge,” she added.

She celebrated the team’s display of resilience and unity, describing their performance as inspirational.

“I’m delighted to welcome you back home, our great team that has once again made Nigerians proud. Your triumph at the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco was not just a win but a restatement of resilience, teamwork, and determination.

“You played with passion, confidence, and an unshakable belief in yourselves that it’s not over until it’s over. The zeal you displayed on the pitch was nothing short of inspirational—I say to you, well done. You’ve never wavered and reminded the world why Nigeria remains a powerhouse in women’s football in Africa.”

Mrs. Tinubu described the players as role models who had shown young girls in Nigeria and across Africa that greatness is achievable through hard work and perseverance.

“I thank all the coaches, members of the technical team, the Nigerian Football Federation, and the National Sports Commission. I also acknowledge the families of our Super Falcons and the passionate Nigerian fans whose great support propelled this team to victory. This win belongs to all of us,” she added.

The First Lady also thanked President Tinubu for his continuous support for sports development.

Meanwhile, the President, in his remarks, conferred national honours and announced generous rewards for the victorious team.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, I hereby confer on the players and the 11-man technical team the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON),” he said.

“Additionally, I hereby direct the allocation of a three-bedroom apartment to each of the players and members of the technical team.

“In addition, there is a cash award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 each to the 24 players and the equivalent of $50,000 each to the 11-man technical team.

“Once again, I congratulate you, and I’ll continue to pray for you. With this, Nigeria’s spirit is unyielding and will never die.”

The Super Falcons clinched their 10th WAFCON title with a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over hosts Morocco last Saturday.