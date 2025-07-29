Alleged Illegal Mining: EFCC Arrests Four Nigerians, Seven Chinese In Akwa Ibom

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 11 individuals, comprising seven Chinese nationals and four Nigerians, for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in Akwa Ibom State.

EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Oyewale said the suspects were apprehended on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Emem-Asuk community in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area, where they were operating two illegal mining sites without the requisite licences.

The Chinese nationals arrested include Yang Chaobao (32), Zhong Dun Yi (33), Cheng Jiang (35), Zhong Dun Long (37), Pan Peiming (33), Lai Yiping (37), and Zhu Lekun (35). Their Nigerian accomplices were identified as David Israel (18), Jonah Bartholomew Jim (24), Samuel Samuel Timothy (20), and Comfort Gabriel Ajaga (23), who served as a translator.

According to the statement, the suspects were caught while setting up equipment at a second mining location, after already being involved in the extraction of ilmenite, commonly known as “black sand”, at their initial site.

“During interrogation, the only female suspect, Comfort Gabriel Ajaga, claimed her involvement was limited to translation services due to her fluency in Mandarin, a widely spoken Chinese language,” she said.

“I am a student studying the Chinese language at a learning centre in Anambra State. I only work with them as a translator.”

The EFCC confirmed that the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.