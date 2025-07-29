PHOTO: Uzodimma Hosts Ohale, Nnadozie, Other Triumphant Super Falcons

Governor Hope Uzodimma has hosted Super Falcons contingent from Imo State, and has hailed the players for making Nigerians proud by winning the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Imo governor hosted the players at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge. They include goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, Tochukwu Oluehi, Osinachi Ohale, Chinwe Ihezuo; Jennifer Echegini and Anam Imo.

“The steeze and composure displayed by the Super Falcons were unmatched. Even in moments when the nation was filled with apprehension, they stood firm, never wavering in faith or focus,” the governor wrote on his X handle.

“Their resilience and unity led to a well-deserved victory, bringing home the coveted trophy and filling every Nigerian heart with pride. Hosting the team at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge was a moment of profound joy. It was particularly moving to witness the outstanding contributions of Imo State daughters, whose talent and dedication were on full display. Their performance was a true testament to the spirit and potential of our people.”

The Super Falcons fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to defeat hosts Morocco 2-3, earning Nigeria their 10th WAFCON title.

Uzodimma believes Saturday’s victory signified more than a win.

He said, “This victory is not just a win on the pitch, it is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when commitment, discipline, and national pride come together.”

See photos from the event below: