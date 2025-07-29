Remi Tinubu Donates ₦1bn To Displaced Families In Benue

First Lady Remi Tinubu on Tuesday announced a ₦1 billion donation by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) to support families displaced by a suspected herders’ attack in Benue State.

She made the announcement at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House during her condolence visit to the state, following the attack on Yelewata community in June, which claimed over 100 lives.

According to her, the donation, aligned with the mission of the Renewed Hope Initiative, is intended to help displaced families regain stability, return to their livelihoods, and build better lives.

“On behalf of the governing council of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI will be making a donation of ₦1 billion to help displaced families get back on their feet, return to earning a living, and have a better life.

“This is in line with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Initiative as captured in our motto: Towards a Better Life for Families,” Remi Tinubu stated.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The First Lady said she is deeply saddened by the killings that have occurred in recent weeks in the state.

“As a mother, I urge all of us to learn to accept this times as very challenging times. Our job is to play complementary and supportive role.

“It is heart wrenching to believe that people want to live in peace then destruction will come suddenly.

“So, for me, hope is not lost. We’ve heard you and I believe my sister the first lady of Nasarawa state has heard you,” Remi Tinubu said.