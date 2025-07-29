Tinubu’s Aide Justifies Falcons’ Cash Reward, Cites ₦150m BBNaija Prize

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, has defended the financial reward given to the Super Falcons by President Bola Tinubu for their victory at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations that just concluded in Morocco.

In a post on his X handle on Tuesday, Onanuga wondered why some Nigerians are unappreciative of the President’s cash reward to the players.

He compared it to the ₦150 million grand prize given to the winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show.

According to him, President Tinubu rewarded excellence, creativity, hard work, soccer artistry and the undying Nigerian spirit.

His post read, “When you remember that Multichoice, the organizer of the BBNaija reality show is offering the winner ₦150 million grand prize, you wonder why some Nigerians are unappreciative of President Tinubu’s rewards to the Super Falcons.

“President Tinubu has rewarded excellence, creativity, hard work, soccer artistry and the undying Nigerian spirit.”

Onanuga’s comments precedes the hosting of the Super Falcons by Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on their return from Morocco on Monday.

At the event, the President announced the award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each of the 24 players. He said the victorious players would each receive a three-bedroom apartment as well.

Tinubu also conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger on the Super Falcons for winning Nigeria’s 10th WAFCON title. He thanked them for reminding Nigerians of the strength of the Nigerian spirit.

The victorious players and other members of the team were earlier received by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, after they landed in Nigeria from Morocco, where they clinched a 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title.

The team arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja aboard a chartered flight at about 2:26 p.m.

The Falcons made history on Saturday, coming from two goals down to defeat host country Morocco 3-2 to make it 10 wins in 10 WAFCON finals.