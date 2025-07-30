2027: Obi Part Of Coalition From Day One, Not Yet An ADC Member — Spokesman

The spokesman of the opposition coalition, Bolajia Abdullahi, says Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi has been part of the group from its inception.

Abdullahi said this on Wednesday when he was featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Peter Obi has been part of the coalition from day one. Peter Obi has attended almost every meeting of the coalition,” the spokesman of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), the platform for the opposition coalition, said on the current affairs show.

“The reason Peter Obi has not come into the ADC as a card-carrying member was because he asked for leave to allow him to complete the election that his people were involved in the Labour Party – the same thing applied to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai – and they were allowed by the leadership to complete the election processese that they started in their respective parties before they come into the ADC,” he said.

Obi Returns to PDP?

On Monday, a former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, hinted that Obi, who was the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, would return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and vie for its ticket for the next poll.

Sheriff said Obi, who had indicated interest in running for the presidency in two years, may return to the PDP under whose platform he (Obi) ran as vice president in the 2019 election.

He hinged his argument on the fact that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar – a part of the coalition – would run for the presidential seat in 2027.

“Atiku has been the vice president of Nigeria. So for him, (it is) president or nothing. Peter Obi ran under the Labour Party. His ambition is to become President,” the former governor said.

“Information available to me is that any moment from now, Obi would go back to the PDP and run as a presidential candidate under the PDP,” he added.

ADC Bigger Than Individual Ambition

However, the ADC spokesman has dismissed claims that the platform was set up to power Atiku’s presidential ambition.

Abdullahi said, “What I know for a fact is that Peter Obi is in the coalition. I also know for a fact that this is not an Atiku coalition. Like I have said repeatedly, the ADC is not built on anybody’s ambition.”

“What is at stake is much bigger than every individual. I am 56, who says I don’t want to be president?”

On July 1, political bigwigs, including Atiku, a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, a former Rivers governor, Rotimi Amaechi, a former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola, among others, adopted the ADC as the platform for the coalition.

They vowed to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the next election.