Boat Accidents: NSIB Urges Adherence To Transport Safety Guidelines

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has called for strict adherence to safety regulations across all modes of transportation in the country, including air, road, rail, and maritime, warning that continued non-compliance could threaten lives and undermine transport efficiency.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Tuesday, Abdullahi Babanya, Director of Transport Investigation at the Bureau, expressed concern over recurring lapses in safety compliance and certification procedures.

His adherence is coming amid so many recent mishaps in the transport sector, especially reoccurring boat accidents that have claimed several lives.

He emphasised that transport regulators, especially the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), must ensure all equipment and personnel meet safety standards before operations are approved.

“NCAA is the regulator. It sets the rules, certifies operators and equipment, and ensures the airworthiness of aircraft and other systems involved in flight navigation,” Babanya said.

He explained that the NSIB operates independently to investigate transport-related accidents and works closely with agencies like the NCAA to track the implementation of safety recommendations. Where failures occur, the Bureau reassesses and, if necessary, updates those recommendations to ensure better outcomes.

“We revisit safety recommendations when there are implementation gaps, assess their effectiveness, and expand their scope where needed to improve overall safety,” he added.

Babanya also disclosed that the Bureau conducts regular audits across transport sectors to prevent repeat incidents and ensure continuous oversight.

As part of its expansion plans, the NSIB is preparing to release new safety frameworks for road, rail, and maritime sectors. According to Babanya, effective accident investigation requires clearly defined policies and structured processes.

“We’re developing procedures and safety protocols that guide how accident investigations are conducted across all transport modes,” he said.

He confirmed that the NSIB has the capacity to investigate air accidents and is now strengthening its capabilities in other sectors. This includes training personnel, expanding its materials science laboratory, and installing data recording devices for road traffic monitoring.

“We’ve hired additional investigators who will resume by September. We’ve identified institutions for specialized training and are working with industry experts to ensure we meet global standards,” Babanya noted.