FG Targets 2026 Completion For Kaduna–Kano Standard Gauge Rail Line

The Federal Government has said that the Kaduna–Kano Standard Gauge Rail Line is scheduled for completion by 2026.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced this in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Idris also shared the update on the government’s infrastructure project drive.

Echoing this assurance, the Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali, disclosed that the project had recorded significant progress under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

According to him, when President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, the Kaduna–Kano railway project was at 15 per cent completion. However, he said the figure has now risen to 53 per cent.

Alkali also revealed that funding had been secured through a bilateral agreement with the Government of China to accelerate the pace of work on the rail line.

This funding, he said, is expected to help fast-track the delivery of the project and ensure its completion as promised.

The Kano-Kaduna railway, with a total length of 203 kilometres, is a standard-gauge railway.

Once completed, it is expected to provide direct rail connectivity between Kano and Abuja.

The China Development Bank (CDB) had in January 2025 granted a loan of €245 million ($254.76 million) for the construction of the Kano-Kaduna railway project in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the bank, the move was to provide financial support for the smooth progress of the project.

“This railway will also promote the development of related industries along the route. The construction and operation of the project will create numerous job opportunities in Nigeria.

“The Kano-Kaduna railway project has been included in the list of practical cooperation projects for the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation,” the statement partly read.

The project is being constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) with financing support provided by the CDB.

The CDB had stated that in the next phase, it would work closely with the Nigerian side to ensure the continued disbursement of loans and effectively manage the completion of the work.