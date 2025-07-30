Foreign Affairs Minister Tasks NRMG On Nigeria’s International Image

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has described the role of public relations in shaping Nigeria’s image as strategic—especially in today’s era of disinformation and distorted narratives.

Tuggar stated this at the opening of the retreat of the Nigeria Reputation Management Group in Abuja, where he was represented by his special assistant on media and communications strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

He described members of the group as custodians of Nigeria’s image and urged them to build a national narrative rooted in unity, resilience, and trust.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, who is the vice chair of the group, stressed the need for a strong national image to enhance credibility and engagement.

While stressing the importance of the retreat, the Chairman of Channels Media, who chairs the board of the group, Dr. John Momoh, alludes to the victory of the Super Falcons’ at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), describing it as a symbol of pride and resilience, stating that national reputation is built on action and values.

Abdulkadir further urged the group to lead the national image project with integrity and purpose.

The retreat is expected to set a clear roadmap for media diplomacy, reputation building, and public trust—positioning Nigeria as a global voice in innovation, governance, and culture.