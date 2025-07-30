Gov Alia Dissolves Exco, Appoints New Chief Of Staff

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has dissolved the Benue State Executive Council.

The governor also appointed a former two-term Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Moses Atagher, as the new Chief of Staff.

According to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, on Wednesday, Atagher, a seasoned administrator, is also a former acting managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank.

READ ALSO: Benue Killings: Alia Calls For Establishment Of State Police, Intervention Fund

His appointment, according to a statement, takes immediate effect.

The decision was announced by the Governor at the close of the 12th (2025) meeting of the Benue State Executive Council.

“He (Alia) appreciates all the former commissioners who worked with him for two years, calling on those who may not be called back or reappointed to stay in the party and continue to liaise with the system, as they are only paving the way for other citizens who may be chosen to replace them to also contribute their quota.

“Apart from the Chief of Staff, the governor announced that the dissolution affects only commissioners.

“Speaking on behalf of the dissolved commissioners, Bemsen Mnyim appreciates the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state.

“According to him, ‘…at every stage in life, everywhere you are called to serve is a school. We have learnt a lot while working with you.'”

The former commissioners were directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their ministries as soon as possible.