Insecurity: Tinubu Should Stop Listening To Govs, Visit Streets — ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) believes President Bola Tinubu is being deceived by governors on the level of insecurity in the country, asking him to take a tour of the streets and feel the pulse of Nigerians.

According to the ADC, the platform adopted by the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 elections, insecurity is still ravaging the country, contrary to claims by the administration of President Tinubu.

“I actually think President Tinubu needs to leave the Villa and go on the streets and talk to people and stop listening to this kind of narrative [that insecurity has been degraded] and stop listening to state governors who are just saying what they think they need to say to endear themselves to power rather than tell him the true feelings of the people,” the spokesman of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

Abdullahi was responding to claims by presidential spokesman, Daniel Bwala, who said insecurity has reduced under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Bwala, also a guest on the current affairs show, said security had improved since Tinubu took over as the Nigerian president.

He said, “Recently, we’ve been having a series of problems in Benue. Has it not gone down? We have had in Plateau. Has it not gone down?

“Look at the IPOB issue, unknown gunmen. You know, 2022, 2023, the case of murder there. You know how they were kidnapping people coming to people’s houses in the heart of the town.”

The presidential aide said, “Insecurity has been degraded to a large extent. What we are seeing in Nigeria is criminal tendencies that have no core relationship with whether somebody is governing well or not, because it exists in every part of this world”.

I Feel Sorry For Tinubu

However, the ADC spokesman faulted the presidential spokesman for what he claimed was a false narrative about the country’s security situation.

“I feel sorry for President Tinubu because if this is the kind of narrative that he gets to hear all the time, then it is natural and obvious that he lives in a bubble,” he said.

The ADC also decried the increasing level of insecurity in Nigeria, saying several parts of the country are under siege by criminals.