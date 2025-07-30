NMA Jigawa Decries Brain Drain, Proposes Salary Review

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Jigawa State Branch, has raised alarm over the persistent exodus of medical doctors from the state, citing poor welfare conditions and the delay in implementing salary adjustments as key drivers of the trend.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the association’s 2025 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference held at the Manpower Development Institute, Dutse, from July 25 to 26.

With the theme “A Doctor and the Jigawa Health Sector: Reversing Brain Drain, Advancing Careers, and Building a Doctor-Friendly Health System”, the event brought together medical professionals, academics, policymakers, and other stakeholders in the health sector.

The NMA noted that more than 30 doctors have left Jigawa within the last five months alone due to poor welfare and lack of competitive remuneration, exacerbating the doctor-patient ratio in the state.

“The current doctor-patient ratio in Jigawa now stands at 1:30,000, a staggering contrast to the World Health Organisation (WHO’s) recommendation of 1:600,” the association stated.

The association criticized the prolonged delay by the Minimum Wage Implementation Committee in submitting its report to the state governor despite being given a two-week mandate.

“This deliberate bureaucratic delay smacks of sabotage. The committee has refused to honour a clear executive directive, thereby undermining Governor Umar Namadi’s efforts to retain doctors and revamp the health system,” the newly elected NMA chairman in the state, Usman Haruna, said.

He added, “We are calling on His Excellency to compel the committee to immediately submit its report and commence the full implementation of salary reviews and allowances”.

The association emphasized the urgent need for the review of doctors’ entry scale, hazard allowance, and call duty allowance to bring them in line with federal standards.

In response to the ongoing crisis, NMA Jigawa also commended the recent recruitment of new doctors by the state government, describing it as “a step in the right direction” while stressing that welfare concerns must be addressed to ensure long-term retention.

The Scientific Conference also explored the role of the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) in strengthening primary healthcare delivery across the state, with panelists and guest lecturers offering practical policy and structural recommendations.

A major resolution at the AGM was the setting up of a Doctor Retention Task Force to implement the “Doctor-Friendly Hospital Initiative” and hospital-based Continuous Professional Development (CPD) support, as proposed by the guest speaker during the scientific sessions.

The NMA also conducted a bye-election to fill leadership vacancies, resulting in the emergence of Usman Haruna as chairman, Muhammad Adamu Dan Aro as vice chairman, and Hussaini Abubakar as financial secretary for the 2025–2026 tenure.

The association expressed gratitude to Governor Umar Namadi for his “continued investment in the health sector, particularly the Medical Village project and the proposed minimum wage reforms.”

It also praised the Commissioner for Health, Muhammad Kainuwa, and the leadership of the Jigawa State IMPACT Project for their support.

“We are not just about agitation; we are partners in health development. Our commitment to supporting policy reforms, advancing primary healthcare, and ensuring a doctor-friendly work environment remains unwavering,” the association’s Publicity Secretary, Shamsu Sa’idu, said.

The event featured scientific lectures, presentations, and a novelty football match between the NMA and the Nigerian Association of Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), symbolizing inter-professional unity in the state’s health sector.