No Plateau Local Government Under Bandits, Gov Mutfwang Declares

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Tuesday said that no local government area in the state is under the control of bandits, a claim that underscores his administration’s sweeping security reforms and development strides.

Governor Mutfwang made this statement during an interactive media parley with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau Publishers Association, Bloggers, and Social Media Influencers, held at the Twin Theatre of the New Government House in Rayfield, Jos.

“Plateau is safer than many other North-Central states today. We have no local government under the full control of bandits. Opportunistic attacks may still occur, but our proactive responses have averted worse outcomes,” the Governor asserted, stressing his government’s commitment to restoring peace and investor confidence in the state.

The parley served as a platform for the Governor to roll out strategic interventions across sectors since assuming office on May 29, 2023. Security topped the list, with Mutfwang highlighting the revitalisation of Operation Rainbow, the state-owned security outfit, and the incorporation of local intelligence networks to support traditional security agencies.

Beyond security, Mutfwang touched on the economic realities posed by fuel subsidy removal. He explained that his government opted for long-term relief by subsidising transportation through the Metro Bus Scheme instead of distributing short-term palliatives. According to him, this initiative now saves commuters between ₦40,000 and ₦50,000 monthly.

READ ALSO: Bandits Have Taken Over 64 Communities In Plateau – Gov Muftwang

He also revealed the successful resumption of rail transport services in the state, achieved through a partnership with the Nigerian Railway Corporation, as part of efforts to ease movement and reduce transport costs. “Rail is the most affordable mode of transport globally, and today it is back on the Plateau,” he said.

In aviation, the governor announced that Plateau now enjoys three weekly flights to Abuja and seven to Lagos, while efforts are ongoing to upgrade the Yakubu Gowon Airport into a Cargo International Airport, following a Memorandum of Understanding signed with FAAN. This, he said, would unlock agro-export opportunities for Plateau farmers and entrepreneurs.

“Tourism is also witnessing a rebound,” Mutfwang declared, citing a rise in hotel occupancy and a renewed influx of conferences and national events. “Jos is no longer a ‘no-go zone.’ We recently hosted the NBA Legal Practice Conference and national constitutional consultations, and this is just the beginning,” he said.

The administration’s urban renewal drive is reflected in ongoing road infrastructure projects spread evenly across religious and ethnic communities. “We’re not selective. Our projects touch all groups – Christian, Muslim, and mixed – because we believe in inclusive development,” he emphasised.

On rural development, the governor proudly stated that bandit-held territories in Wase have been reclaimed, including a vital grazing reserve now secure and open for agricultural investments, marking a major leap in the state’s food security plans.

In healthcare, a state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory has been completed at the Plateau Specialist Hospital, part of a broader plan to convert the hospital into a teaching facility. The revitalisation of PLASCHEMA and the Plateau State Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency has further enhanced access to genuine drugs and quality healthcare services, especially in rural areas.

Governor Mutfwang also addressed education, noting that institutions like Plateau State Polytechnic have doubled enrolment due to targeted interventions, while Plateau State University has regained accreditation for key courses, including its developing Faculty of Medicine.

Throughout his presentation, the Governor expressed deep appreciation to journalists and media professionals, acknowledging their role as “critical partners” in the state’s transformation journey.

“We don’t claim to have arrived, but we are firmly on course,” he declared. “Plateau is rising, and we are determined to lead it into a future that is economically vibrant, socially cohesive, and globally competitive.”