Over 10, 000 Vehicles Register As Lagos Begins E-Call Up Enforcement Along Lekki-Epe

The Lagos State Government said more than 10,000 trucks have been registered, with more currently being onboarded, as it is set to commence enforcement of the E-Call Up System along the Lekki-Epe Corridor effective August 1, 2025.

A Tuesday statement said the enforcement followed several months of strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, and public sensitisation.

In preparation for this rollout, the statement said the Ministry of Transportation has actively engaged key stakeholders and implemented critical recommendations; the park usage fee has been reduced from ₦12,500 to ₦10,000, and seven designated truck parks have been fully equipped and are ready for operation.

To ensure a seamless transition, the Ministry, in collaboration with E-Call Up Technologies, has launched a familiarisation exercise across the approved parks.

The initiative includes free system testing and hands-on guidance for truck drivers on registration and operational procedures.

It aims to streamline truck movements, ease traffic congestion, eliminate illegal parking, and enhance compliance among operators.

The process is expected to significantly improve traffic flow, safeguard road infrastructure, enhance public safety, and stimulate economic activity along the corridor.

The Lagos State Government urged all stakeholders to complete their registration and work collaboratively with relevant agencies to ensure the successful implementation of the initiative, which it said marks another step toward a smarter and more efficient transportation system in the state.