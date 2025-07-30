‘RIP Mum,’ Onyeka Onwenu’s Son Marks First Death Anniversary

Tijani Onwenu, son of the late Nigerian music icon Onyeka Onwenu, has paid tribute to his mother on the first anniversary of her passing.

In a post shared via Instagram on Wednesday, Tijani wrote, “A year ago, today. RIP mum. July 30, 2024.”

Onwenu, fondly referred to as the ‘Elegant Stallion,’ died on 30 July 2024 after collapsing during an event in Lagos.

She had just concluded a stellar performance at an event when she was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away.

At that time, her family said she was taken to the hospital after a final performance but could not be saved.

Onwenu’s death drew tributes from prominent figures across the entertainment industry, politics, and wider society.

She was 72.

The late singer was laid to rest on August 30, 2024, in a quiet, private ceremony at Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos. Her funeral service took place at the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju. This simple farewell honoured her earlier wish, expressed in a 2021 opinion piece, for a modest and dignified burial.

Among dignitaries in attendance were former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, both of whom had close ties with the late singer.

Born on 31 May 1952 in Obosi, Anambra State, Onyeka Onwenu was a multitalented figure whose career spanned music, film, broadcasting, politics, and activism.

She released her debut album, For the Love of You, in 1981 and went on to become a household name with hit songs like One Love and You and I (We Are One)—tracks that became anthems of unity and social consciousness.

She is remembered for timeless albums such as In the Morning Light and Dancing in the Sun, and her stellar performances in films like Half of a Yellow Sun and Lionheart. She also starred in numerous Nollywood productions, earning widespread acclaim.

Beyond the arts, Onwenu was a strong advocate for women’s rights and social justice. She served as Chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture in 2013 and was later appointed Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development in 2016.

In recognition of her contributions to Nigerian society, she was awarded the National Honours of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011. The singer is survived by her two sons.