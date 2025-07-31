Bianca Ojukwu Meets Ghana’s Foreign Minister Over Anti-Nigerian Protests

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, has met with Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Ablakwa, to address the recent wave of protests targeting Nigerians living in Ghana.

In a statement shared on her official social media account on Thursday, Ojukwu disclosed that the meeting focused on concerns arising from the demonstrations, where some Ghanaian citizens accused Nigerians of contributing to rising crime levels.

“Meeting with the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana, Hon. Samuel Ablakwa, to address the situation of Nigeria-Ghana citizens’ relations in the aftermath of protests against Nigerians living in Ghana,” she wrote.

She added, “The Minister assured that the lives, properties and businesses of Nigeria and Nigerians living in Ghana are safe and protected, and that there is certainly no threat of mass deportations of our nationals residing in Ghana.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu (@biancaodumegwuojukwu)

Ojukwu’s meeting with the Ghanaian Foreign Minister comes just a day after she revealed, also via an Instagram post, that she had arrived in Accra at 9:30 p.m. and was received at the Kotoka International Airport by the Inspector-General of Police of Ghana.

READ ALSO: [Ghana Protests] FG Calls For Calm, Faults ‘Blanket’ Generalisation Of Nigerians

She noted that the Federal Government of Nigeria is exploring all avenues to bring a diplomatic resolution to the crisis, which stems from widespread protests in Ghana against Nigerian nationals following repeated incidents of criminal activities blamed on foreign residents.

The protests, which were captured in a viral video, showed demonstrators calling on Ghanaian authorities to expel Nigerians over alleged misconduct.

In response, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Tuesday urged calm and condemned the generalisation of Nigerians as criminals. NiDCOM Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described the accusations as unfair and misleading.

“Nigerians are not criminals. They are good ambassadors wherever they find themselves, while those bad ones should be fished out to face necessary sanctions,” Dabiri-Erewa stated in a release issued by the agency’s Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

She appealed to both Nigerians and Ghanaians to avoid inflammatory remarks that could escalate tensions, stressing that there was no verified evidence of attacks on Nigerian-owned shops or properties in Ghana.

“There is no evidence to that, and we must at all cost try to prevent any reprisal attacks,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa also reassured the Nigerian community in Ghana that the relevant authorities were actively addressing the matter. “We urge our citizens not to be provoked or resort to violence,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations, Senator Aniekan Bassey, described the protests as “deeply disturbing and contrary to the spirit of African brotherhood.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Senator Bassey — also a member of the 6th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament — called for sustained diplomatic engagement and regional cooperation.