Fire Averted As Fuel Tanker Overturns In Ibadan

A potential tanker fire disaster was averted in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, following the swift response of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency.

The agency responded promptly to a distress call from the Eleyele area on Tuesday, 29 July, 2025, regarding a tanker accident opposite AIB Filling Station.

According to the statement signed by the General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Akinyemi Akinyinka, a trailer tanker with registration number T21044LA (Lagos), loaded with 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), swerved off the road into a nearby ditch, causing its contents to gush out profusely.

“The emergency call was received at exactly 20:45hrs on Tuesday, 29th July, 2025, through a telephone call by one Mrs Mary about the truck accident at the above address.

“Immediately the address was taken, a crew of firemen led by CFS Olayiwola promptly deployed to the scene of the incident, and on getting there, it was a trailer tanker with regd. No. T21044LA (LAGOS), loaded with 45,000 litres capacity of petroleum motor spirit (PMS), swerved off the road into a nearby ditch and content gushing out profusely.

“The firemen quickly swung into action and by applying chemical foam compound to dampen the flammable liquid from catching naked fire from surrounding,” the statement read.

Akinyinka added that the tanker had since been removed, and normal vehicular movement restored, with daily activities proceeding without disruption.

The joint efforts of officers from the Eleyele Police Command Headquarters, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Amotekun Corps supported the fire service team in averting what could have been a major disaster.

The latest incident adds to recent tanker-related accidents in Ibadan.

On July 17, 2025, a petrol tanker carrying 33,000 litres of fuel exploded at Celica Junction by Adegbayi, New Ife Road, Ibadan, after it lost control and hit two vehicles. The fire affected the tanker and a car but was quickly contained by fire service officials before it could spread to a nearby NNPC filling station. No lives were lost.

A similar explosion occurred on April 12, 2025, at the Tollgate area of the Lagos/Ibadan Motorway. The fire destroyed vehicles and properties along Lead City University Road. Again, fire officials acted swiftly to control the situation.

