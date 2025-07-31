Tinubu Extends Adeniyi’s Tenure As Customs’ Comptroller-General

The Presidency has announced that the tenure of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, has been extended by President Bola Tinubu.

Adeniyi’s tenure, which is due to expire on August 31, 2025, has been extended by one year, according to a statement released by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday.

He said that the extension will enable Adeniyi to consolidate ongoing reforms and complete critical initiatives of this administration.

The reforms according to Onanuga includes the modernisation of the Nigeria Customs Service; the implementation of the National Single Window Project; and the execution of Nigeria’s obligations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol.

He added that President Tinubu recognises Adeniyi’s steadfast leadership and commitment to service.

“The President is confident that this extension will further strengthen the Nigeria Customs Service in achieving its strategic mandate of trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security,” the statement added.

Tinubu appointed Adeniyi as the Customs as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service in October 2023. He took over from former CG, Hameed Alli in June 2023, initially serving in acting capacity.