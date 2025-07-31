Victor Osimhen Completes Transfer To Galatasaray In Record €75m Deal

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray in a deal worth €75 million.

Galatasaray announced the signing of the Nigerian, who spent last season on loan from Napoli, on Thursday.

“Regarding the transfer of professional footballer Victor James Osimhen, an agreement has been reached with his club, SSCN Napoli SPA.

“In this context, a net transfer fee of €75,000,000 will be paid to the player’s former club,” the club wrote on their social media pages.”

The 26-year-old inked a four-year deal with the Turkish champions and will be paid €15 million per season.

Osimhen will also get an extra €1 million loyalty bonus and another €5 million for image rights.

“Additionally, under the terms of the agreement, 10 per cent of the profit from the player’s next sale will be paid to SSCN Napoli SPA,” the club said.

The latest contract also restricts him from joining Serie A clubs in the next two years.

‘Proud To Be Here’

Profesyonel futbolcu Victor James Osimhen'in transferi konusunda, kulübü SSCN Napoli SPA ile anlaşmaya varılmıştır. Bu kapsamda, futbolcunun eski kulübüne net 75.000.000 EUR transfer bedeli ödenecektir. Ayrıca, yapılan anlaşma kapsamında futbolcunun bir sonraki satışından elde…

In the aftermath of the deal, an excited Osimhen said he was “feeling truly great right now”.

“I’m so happy to be a part of the Galatasaray family again. First of all, I want to thank my President and Vice President. We have a very positive team right now,” he told the club’s website.

“I’m so proud to be here. You know my quality from last season. I believe that next season, with the quality of both myself and my teammates, we will achieve even greater success with a much greater sense of belonging.

“We will give our all on the pitch, not only in the league and cup, but also in the Champions League, one of our main goals.”

The Nigerian forward scored 37 goals and recorded eight assists in 41 games for the Yellow and Reds last season as they won the domestic double.

Thursday’s announcement ends a two-year transfer saga between him and Napoli, a fractured relationship that saw him frozen out of the team at the start of the last campaign.