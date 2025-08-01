Adamawa Gov Gifts Super Falcons’ Coach ₦50m, House For WAFCON Victory

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has honoured Super Falcons coach, Justine Madugu, with a ₦50 million cash gift and a three-bedroom house following Nigeria’s recent victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Governor Fintiri announced via his official X handle (formerly Twitter) on Friday, stating that the gesture was in recognition of Madugu’s patriotism and contribution to the national team’s success at the tournament.

“Today, I was proud to receive Coach Justine Madugu, a true son of Adamawa and hero of Nigeria’s WAFCON 2025 victory,” Fintiri wrote.

“In recognition of his patriotism and brilliance, we have gifted him a 3-bedroom house and ₦50 million. His success inspires our sporting renaissance.”

Today, I was proud to receive Coach Justine Madugu, a true son of Adamawa and hero of Nigeria’s WAFCON 2025 victory. In recognition of his patriotism and brilliance, we have gifted him a 3-bedroom house and ₦50 million. His success inspires our sporting renaissance. pic.twitter.com/5ZTG00RLEK — Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (@GovernorAUF) August 1, 2025

Madugu, who hails from Adamawa State, led the Super Falcons to victory in the 2024 WAFCON final.

The Nigerian team staged a spirited comeback to defeat the host nation, Morocco, 3-2 on Saturday, clinching the championship for a record-extending 10th time.

The Falcons had earlier arrived in Abuja on Monday to a presidential reception hosted by President Bola Tinubu.

Each player was rewarded with $100,000, while every member of the technical crew, including Madugu, received $50,000, three-bedroom apartments, and national honours of Officer of the Order of the Niger.

The Super Falcons’ 2024 WAFCON triumph marks a significant milestone in Nigerian sports, and his home state has now acknowledged Coach Madugu’s involvement in that journey substantially and symbolically.