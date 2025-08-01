×

Adamawa Gov Gifts Super Falcons’ Coach ₦50m, House For WAFCON Victory

Fintiri said that the gesture was in recognition of Madugu’s patriotism and contribution to the national team’s success at the tournament.

By Temitope Abe
Updated August 1, 2025
Twitter
Madugu is from Adamawa. Photo: X@GovernorAUF

 

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has honoured Super Falcons coach, Justine Madugu, with a ₦50 million cash gift and a three-bedroom house following Nigeria’s recent victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Governor Fintiri announced via his official X handle (formerly Twitter) on Friday, stating that the gesture was in recognition of Madugu’s patriotism and contribution to the national team’s success at the tournament.

“Today, I was proud to receive Coach Justine Madugu, a true son of Adamawa and hero of Nigeria’s WAFCON 2025 victory,” Fintiri wrote.

“In recognition of his patriotism and brilliance, we have gifted him a 3-bedroom house and ₦50 million. His success inspires our sporting renaissance.”

 

 

Madugu, who hails from Adamawa State, led the Super Falcons to victory in the 2024 WAFCON final.

The Nigerian team staged a spirited comeback to defeat the host nation, Morocco, 3-2 on Saturday, clinching the championship for a record-extending 10th time.

The Falcons had earlier arrived in Abuja on Monday to a presidential reception hosted by President Bola Tinubu.

Each player was rewarded with $100,000, while every member of the technical crew, including Madugu, received $50,000, three-bedroom apartments, and national honours of Officer of the Order of the Niger.

The Super Falcons’ 2024 WAFCON triumph marks a significant milestone in Nigerian sports, and his home state has now acknowledged Coach Madugu’s involvement in that journey substantially and symbolically.

More Stories