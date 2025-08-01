GTCO Completes GDR Delisting From London Stock Exchange

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has completed the cancellation of its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The company said in a notice filed at the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) that the shift from GDRs to direct equity listings is seen as a move to simplify its capital structure, reduce administrative overhead, and improve investor engagement across both markets.

The change took effect at 8:00 a.m. on July 31, 2025.

GTCO had earlier announced its intention to cancel the GDR listing on July 3, 2025, citing a shift in focus toward direct equity listings.

In July, GTCO successfully admitted its Ordinary Shares to the Equity Shares (International Commercial Companies Secondary Listing) category of the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Official List, and to trading on the LSE’s main market for listed securities.

The move makes GTCO the first financial services institution in West Africa to dual-list its Ordinary Shares on both the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the London Stock Exchange, a development hailed as a significant milestone in African capital markets.

“We are proud to be the first West African financial institution to achieve this dual listing. It reflects our commitment to transparency, global standards, and investor accessibility,” GTCO said.

The company also confirmed that its ticker symbol on the LSE will change from “GTHC” to “GTCO” from August 1, 2025, aligning its international identity with its domestic brand.

“Following the cancellation of the listing of GDRs, the Company confirms the effective date of change of the ticker symbol for the Shares from “GTHC” to “GTCO”. For London Stock Exchange (LSE) purposes, the effective date of change for the LSE ticker is 1 August 2025.

The company emphasised that it would continue to maintain its Ordinary Share listing on the LSE under the new ticker, ensuring continued access for international investors.

The admission followed the successful pricing of GTCO’s fully marketed offering on the LSE, which raised $105 million in gross proceeds through the issuance of 2.29 billion new Ordinary Shares. The offering was supported by a robust book of high-quality, long-term institutional investors, underscoring strong market confidence in the group’s growth trajectory.

GTCO noted that, subject to regulatory criteria, its Ordinary Shares will be transferable between the Nigerian and UK exchanges, offering enhanced liquidity and flexibility for shareholders.