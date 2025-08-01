Navy To Establish Base In Kebbi

The Nigerian Navy says it has concluded arrangements to establish a naval base in Yauri, Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

A delegation from the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, announced this during a courtesy visit to Governor Nasir Idris at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, on Thursday.

Speaking during the visit, the leader of the delegation, Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu, said the visit was part of efforts to expand the maritime strategy of the Nigerian Navy.

This, he said, in addition to its statutory area of responsibility in the maritime domain in the offshore and sea, will support maritime security in the hinterland.

According to Nwatu, the River Niger is a great national asset that has given Nigeria a lot of goodwill by supporting agriculture and power generation, which also remains a source of livelihood to the citizens.

“Unfortunately, with the insurgency and conflicts in Nigeria, that same River Niger, despite its good potentials, is being utilised by some criminal elements to escalate the level of insecurity in our country,” he said.

“Because we have noticed that the River Niger has been a convergence of criminals and a route for smuggling of arms and other elements that are detrimental to our interests.

“So, in addition to the base we have in Niger on the side of the river, the Nigerian Navy found it necessary to expand to establish a base in Kebbi, so that we can have complete presence within the Niger area.”

Nwatu expressed optimism that with the support of the governor and people of Kebbi, the move would pave the way for improved security architecture of the country, especially with regard to safety in the Northwest.

On his part, Governor Idris described the idea as a very good and holistic development, coupled with the security challenges bedevilling the Southern part of Kebbi.

He appreciated God Almighty for His guidance and support that culminated in the successes being recorded against the bandits terrorising the area.

“We have never had a naval base in Kebbi. We are grateful that the Chief of the Naval Staff has found it worthy to establish a naval base in Yauri. You know, in Yauri we have the River Niger, which needs to be manned by heavy security architecture,” the governor said.

“Kebbi is very strategic, because we share borders with Niger and the Benin Republic, and with the incursion of Lakurawa, we feel we need additional security to man the River Niger.

“In the area, we only have marine police, and they are not many.”

The governor recalled that Benin Republic used to be one of the peaceful countries in Africa, “however, the country is also facing challenges of security, not to mention the Niger Republic, and Kebbi shares a border with the two countries.”

He assured the delegation that the state government would do everything possible to create an enabling environment for them to operate.

Idris observed that the gesture by the Nigerian Navy was for the good of the Kebbi people, assuring that a temporary accommodation would be provided for the take-off, pending the construction of their permanent structure.