President Mahama Says No Room For Xenophobia In Ghana

President John Mahama of Ghana has said that there is no place for xenophobia in the country, assuring that his administration is committed to the safety of Nigerians and their businesses in the country.

Mahama also restated his commitment to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocols, especially the free movement of persons and goods in the region.

He stated this when he received the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, at the Presidential Palace, Accra.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Communication and New Media in the Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Magnus Eze, on Friday, Mahama urged President Bola Tinubu not to lose sleep over recent protests against Nigerian nationals resident in his country.

He stated that Nigeria and Ghana have a shared history.

President Mahama noted that the recirculation of an old video made by a Nigerian residing in Ghana over 10 years ago generated tension, but announced that the situation was swiftly managed.

The Ghanaian president assured the envoy of the safety and protection of the lives, properties, and businesses of Nigerians in Ghana.

Earlier, the minister thanked the Mahama for his hospitality since the Nigerian delegation arrived in Ghana.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu was clear that their mission was to douse the tension in Ghana following a viral video against Nigerians.

She said that every Nigerian back home was worried about the situation and concerned about the safety of Nigerian nationals in Ghana, their properties, and businesses.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also said that the visit was to facilitate the establishment of a permanent Nigeria-Ghana Joint Commission.

She said that the joint commission would help in addressing the youth and the issue of migration caused by the huge demography of unemployed people under 45 years.

“We are encouraging our youth to stay in Nigeria, and if it is necessary to migrate, they are to be great ambassadors,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

She informed the Ghanaian president that she was meeting with Nigerians in Ghana to urge them to adhere to the laws of Ghana.

In a post on her X handle, she described the meeting as an engaging one.

“The Ghanaian President is committed to promoting peaceful coexistence as had hitherto been the situation between Ghanaian citizens and the Nigerian community and to ensure that both citizens and non-citizens, including their properties and assets, are safe and secure,” she stated.

The minister was accompanied on the fact-finding mission by the Director, Africa Affairs Department in the ministry, Regina Ocheni; Director, Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Innocent Iwejuo, and Special Assistant (Administration) to the Minister of State, Ajuluchukwu Eze.