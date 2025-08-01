World Champion Noah Lyles Out Of 100m At US Trials

Reigning world and Olympic champion Noah Lyles has withdrawn from the semi-finals of the 100m at the US Track and Field Championships in Oregon on Friday following his victory in the opening heats.

Lyles, who won gold over the 100m at last year’s Paris Olympics, clocked 10.05sec in the first round of the event at Eugene’s Hayward Field on Thursday, the fifth fastest time of qualifying.

Although this week’s meeting in Eugene is a qualifying event for the World Championships in Tokyo in September, Lyles is already guaranteed a spot on the team due to his status as the reigning 100m world champion.

READ ALSO: D’Tigress Defeat Cameroon To Reach Sixth Afrobasket Semis

Lyles, 28, is also qualified for Tokyo as the reigning world 200m champion. Speaking after his 100m heat Thursday, Lyles said he still intends to run all rounds of the 200m in Eugene.

“I need races — everybody knows I started the season late due to injury,” said Lyles, who was beaten in his first 100m of the season at the London Diamond League on July 19.

“I just need as many races as possible. After the 100 in London, me my coach and were like ‘We might as well (race at trials)’. It’s a free race, it’s good competition.”