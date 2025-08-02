Over 90% of Nigerian Mothers Breastfeed Their Children —UNICEF

The Chief of Nutrition at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Abuja office, Nemat Hajeebhoy, has expressed satisfaction that over 90 percent of Nigerian mothers breastfeed their children.

She made the remark on Friday at the launch of World Breastfeeding Week held in Ambursa, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The event was organized to further encourage nursing mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding.

Hajeebhoy said, “We are gathered here for one single mission, and that mission is to put mothers and babies first by building a sustainable support system for every mother and every child in Nigeria.

“Breastfeeding is not just food; it is a newborn’s first vaccine and a vital means of survival. The right to breastfeed is enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“I would like to begin by sharing good news. Thank you, mothers, for breastfeeding. Over 90 percent of Nigerian mothers breastfeed. Congratulations to the mothers.”

Despite this encouraging statistic, she noted that some recent surveys indicate a decline in exclusive breastfeeding among nursing mothers. She therefore stressed the need for collective action from all stakeholders to support mothers in fulfilling their roles.

Hajeebhoy commended Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State for approving six months of maternity leave for civil servants, describing it as a bold step. She emphasized that breastfeeding is not just a nice thing to do, but a key strategy for safeguarding children’s health and future.

Also speaking at the event, the wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Nafisa Nasir-Idris, urged women to practice exclusive breastfeeding to promote a healthier society. She highlighted its benefits, noting that it enhances a child’s intellectual capacity, wisdom, and agility.

She also encouraged women to maintain personal and environmental hygiene to prevent disease outbreaks.

The governor’s wife commended her husband for prioritizing health issues in the state and for supporting her health-related initiatives.

READ ALSO: Kaduna To Enact Law On Six Months Paid Exclusive Breastfeeding For Working Mothers

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Health, Yunusa Musa Isma’il, appreciated development partners for their contributions to various programs, particularly in the health sector. He assured the state government’s readiness to collaborate through the provision of counterpart funding to combat malnutrition and other health challenges.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Halima Hassan-Kamba, also praised Kebbi women for embracing exclusive breastfeeding.

“Breastfeeding promotes children’s health and intelligence, strengthens the mother-child bond, reduces cancer risk, serves as a family planning strategy, and brings satisfaction to mothers,” she said.

Earlier, UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Sokoto, Michael Juma, emphasized the importance of early initiation of breastfeeding. He urged mothers to prioritize breastfeeding for at least the first two years of a child’s life and called on policymakers to pay more attention to breastfeeding issues.

To support and encourage breastfeeding, the governor’s wife donated packages including a bag of rice, a set of children’s clothing, and ₦10,000 to 20 women who exclusively breastfed their babies.

Pregnant women also received a bag of rice and additional gifts. All other women in attendance received a bag of rice as well, in a bid to further promote exclusive breastfeeding.