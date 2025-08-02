Saint Lucia PM Faults Opposition Backlash Against Tinubu’s Visit

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Philip Pierre, has faulted the backlash trailing President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to the Caribbean nation.

Pierre, who spoke during his 2025 Emancipation Day address on August 1, 2025, lamented the “vilification and denigration” of Tinubu’s June 29, 2025 visit, branding it as a harmful residue of colonialism that still distorts perceptions of African leadership.

“The vilification and denigration of the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, by a politically-motivated group tacitly supported by the opposition group was another demonstration of the harmful effects of the legacy of slavery — self-hate and readiness to accept African people and their descendants as inferior,” he said.

In the wake of Tinubu’s trip on July 29, many critics in Nigeria, especially opposition politicians, had questioned the necessity of the visit, especially in the wake of a deadly flood in Minna, Niger State, which claimed the lives of scores of residents.

Similarly, opposition parties and commentators in Saint Lucia scrutinised the cost of the visit, temporary airport closures, and the nature of any resulting bilateral agreements.

But Pierre said such criticisms were politically motivated and steeped in disrespect toward African heritage.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Saint Lucia’s appreciation for Tinubu’s visit and emphasised a commitment to building stronger ties with Nigeria.

“That behaviour was nothing short of shameful and disgraceful. Had the visit been by a head of state from another country, the reception from that group would have been at least respectful.

“To the government and the people of Nigeria, the government and the people of Saint Lucia have been honoured by your president’s visit,” he added.

Emancipation Day in Saint Lucia marks the abolition of slavery in the British Caribbean and is commemorated with reflections on racial justice, Pan-Africanism, and solidarity with the African diaspora.