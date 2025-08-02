Some People Use Govs’ Attendance At Weddings, Burials To Measure Performance — Ex-Commissioner

A former Commissioner for Information in Plateau State, Yakubu Dati, has said that state governors come under pressure from some people to attend private social ceremonies, including weddings and burials, rather than allow them to focus on their core responsibilities.

Dati, who stated this on Channels Television’s Sunrise on Saturday, said that such ceremonies, rather than projects, were used by some individuals to assess governors’ performance while in office.

He, however, said that some governors were providing essential amenities for the people of their states, in view of the hardship in the country.

