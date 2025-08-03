‘Leadership Doesn’t Require Eternity,’ Obi Restates One-Term Presidency

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has reiterated his vow to serve only a single four-year term if elected the President of Nigeria.

Obi first made the pledge during a well-attended X Space session tagged #PeterObiOnParallelFacts, which drew thousands of live listeners in June.

However, the one-term promise has sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning his sincerity.

In a post on his X handle on Sunday, the former Anambra State governor reaffirmed that his commitment to serving only one term remains sacrosanct.

“In my political life, my word is my bond…My vow to serve only one term of four years is a solemn commitment, rooted in my conviction that purposeful, transparent leadership does not require an eternity,” he said.

He argued that longevity in office is not a mark of success, asserting that it is purposeful, accountable service, even if brief, that defines true statesmanship.

According to him, history has shown that the longer many African leaders remain in power, the more likely they are to be corrupted by it.

To support his position, Obi cited Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and Nelson Mandela as examples of leaders who left enduring legacies without serving two terms.

The current governor of Obi’s home state, Chukwuma Soludo, recently questioned the rationale behind vows by some politicians to serve only one term, saying such “needs psychiatric examination.”

READ ALSO: Any Politician Offering To Serve For One Term Needs Psychiatric Examination – Soludo

In response, however, Obi said that those doubting his one-term vow are merely judging him by their own standards.

“Recently, I became aware of two statements aimed, albeit indirectly, at my vow to serve only a single four-year term. One person remarked that even if I swore by a shrine, I still wouldn’t be believed. Another suggested that anyone talking about doing only one term should undergo psychiatric evaluation.

“I understand the basis of their scepticism. They are judging me by their own standards – where political promises are made to be broken. But they forget, or perhaps choose to ignore, that Peter Obi is not cut from that cloth. I have a verifiable track record that speaks louder than speculation.

“If making such a promise qualifies me for psychiatric evaluation, then we may as well question the mental fitness of those who framed our Constitution, which clearly stipulates a four-year renewable tenure.

“I maintain without equivocation: if elected, I will not spend a day longer than four years in office. In fact, I believe that service should be impactful, not eternal.”