Why Filmmakers Are Moving To YouTube Movies – Deyemi Okanlawon

Nollywood actor and producer Deyemi Okanlawon has explained the shifting dynamics in the Nigerian film industry, revealing why more filmmakers are now choosing YouTube as their preferred release platform over cinemas or streamers.

Okanlawon, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds, attributed the shift to the growing challenges of theatrical distribution for independent producers, adding that YouTube now offers a more democratic platform for filmmakers.

“Taking a film to cinema, it’s really difficult for an independent filmmaker, especially if you’re starting out. There are so many things that you’ll find as obstacles. So, it’s not really to their advantage. That’s why you find now that there are a lot of people who are serious filmmakers, but they are now gravitating towards YouTube.

“It’s very democratised. Nobody’s standing in your way. There’s no politics of, are you a popular producer? Are we giving you enough showtimes? Are you spending enough money on your marketing so that we can now decide whether your film is worthy of attention in cinemas?” he said.

Okanlawon’s comment comes as more Nigerian filmmakers in recent years have turned to YouTube to bypass traditional gatekeepers and reach global audiences with original content.

The 44-year-old actor, who revealed his film grossed over ₦130 million in cinemas, disclosed that the profit margin is often slim, with producers receiving only about 40 per cent of total ticket sales—an amount that may not cover production costs.

“Your profit is totally different, right? So now you’re looking at how much did I spend? How much did I make? And remember that the entire 130 million cinema ticket sales wouldn’t come to just the producer,” he said.

“It split up between the cinema, the government — yes, rightfully so — who take their taxes… You’re going to get about 40% of that amount. And for me, I’ll tell you, that didn’t cover my costs,” he said.

Okanlawon also spoke about his decision to take a break from acting in 2019 to learn the business side of filmmaking, which eventually prepared him for producing his work.

“Remember that in 2019, I quit acting and I joined Silverbird Film Distribution for two years. See, I cannot afford to go to school and do an MBA and then come back and come out and perform. So, I went to work. That was me going to school — to understand the industry from the other angle.

“I joined Silverbird as the head of marketing and then I was promoted to head the Nollywood distribution desk and eventually I became the acting CEO for Silverbird for a brief period in 2021,” he revealed.

Streaming Platforms

The award-winning actor also addressed why streaming giants have reportedly pulled back on commissioning Nigerian originals, citing global business realities and unmet expectations.

“They were looking for their Squid Game. They were looking for their Money Heist that would come out of Nigeria. And while we’ve had… I mean, I’ve been on some of the biggest films that have been produced in Nigeria, and thankfully, I don’t think that it got enough traction,” he explained.

The actor clarified that the recent trend of geo-blocking Nollywood content was part of a broader strategic shift among streamers who now focus more on regional licensing.

Despite the challenges, Okanlawon noted that he remains optimistic, especially for creators willing to adapt.

“No matter where I find myself, whether it’s a Netflix original, a cinema film or now on YouTube, I’m going to give my 100%,” he stated.