Zulum Allays Residents’ Fears Over Rising Water Level At Alau Dam

Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, has allayed fears over the rising water level at Alau Dam, assuring residents of Maiduguri that there is no cause for alarm.

There has been growing anxiety among residents following recent downpours, sparking concerns about potential flooding in flood-prone areas of the state capital.

The governor made the statement shortly after inspecting the ongoing reconstruction work at the Alau Dam, located near Maiduguri.

Zulum acknowledged the widespread panic, describing it as a serious concern for his administration. However, he said current assessments indicated that the situation was under control.

“As at now, based on the engineering knowledge we are having, we concluded that there is no cause for alarm,” the governor stated.

He explained that new water channels had been opened to ease pressure on the dam, and that the water level had dropped by about four inches in recent days, with expectations of further decline.

“However, nobody knows what will happen tomorrow. We are working and shall continue to monitor this programme. The contractor is doing a good job,” he added.

The governor also used the opportunity to caution residents in flood-prone areas against blocking drainage systems and constructing buildings on waterways.

“Most importantly, I want to warn the people of this state to desist from building on waterways, and they should be very careful,” Zulum said.

He urged residents to be law-abiding and proactive in flood prevention. “If you have drainage in front of your house, you have to make sure you clean it all the time,” he said.

Speaking on long-term planning, Zulum disclosed that the state government would revisit the city’s master plan to identify and rectify distortions that could worsen flooding.

“We must go back to the drawing board and then look at the master plan and ensure that all tributaries and all waterways shall be cleared so as to allow inflow of water to the main canal,” he said.

“We must enforce certain environmental standards, which is very painful, but I believe we have no option.”

Addressing concerns over the pace of work on the Alau Dam, the governor explained that delays were caused by technical procedures but assured the public that contractors were now fully on site.