Analysts Fault Clampdown On Badeggi FM By Gov Bago

Chairman, Board of Trustees at Wadata Media and Advocacy Centre, Zubair Idris, and a laywer, Victor Giwa, have faulted the recent clampdown on Badeggi FM in Niger State by Governor Umar Bago, describing the action as unconstitutional and a threat to press freedom.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Idris described the governor’s action as “overzealous” and counterproductive to democracy.

He noted that some Nigerian politicians appeared more focused on the 2027 elections than on fulfilling their current mandates.

He emphasised the constitutional duty of journalists to hold public officials accountable.

“This is what is entrenched in the Constitution, which gives the media the power to hold public officers accountable and also account for themselves,” Idris said.

He stressed that complaints about any broadcast content should be directed to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the body responsible for regulating radio and television operations in Nigeria.

Similarly Giwa, expressed dismay over the governor’s action, pointing to Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of expression.

“The freedom to impart ideas and to hold opinions without interference under Section 39(1) is a fundamental right,” the lawyer stated.

He explained that while freedom of expression is not absolute and must align with national security and morality, only lawful regulatory bodies — not governors — had the power to impose sanctions.

“The governor of Niger State does not have the right to order the immediate closure of the station. It is unconstitutional,” Giwa said.

He further noted that law enforcement officers, such as the police or the Department of State Services, were meant to protect the governor, not enforce his personal directives.

Addressing the idea of self-regulation within the media, Idris reiterated the importance of democracy and citizen-driven journalism.

He also decried the exclusion of local journalists from government events, which he said undermined transparency and leaves only state-sanctioned press releases available to the public.

“If the government is not taking cognisance of the people, they (the media] have a right to ask and investigate,” he added.

Governor Bago had ordered the immediate revocation of the operational licence of the radio station, accusing it of consistently inciting the public against the state government through its broadcasts.

He issued the order during an expanded All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus meeting held at the Hauwa Wali Multipurpose Hall in Government House, Minna.

