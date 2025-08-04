APC Will Continue To Defeat Opposition, Obidients In Elections With Digital Strategy — Tinubu’s Aide

Olusegun Dada, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on New Media, has said that the All Progressives Congress will continue to emerge victorious in elections against the opposition, with effective media strategy.

Dada, who stated this on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday, said that the media team of President Tinubu adopted an effective digital strategy that made the former Lagos governor, who many thought was unelectable, win the 2023 presidential election.

“We were able to ensure that we elected a president that people initially said was unelectable. We elected him, and we have continued on that trajectory.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi Remains In Labour Party, Has Not Been Offered VP Slot – Obidient Movement

“In the run-up to the 2023 elections, we were able to sell and push our candidates in spite of the noise, in spite of the lies, and in spite of the distraction. So it’s not as if we have not been dealing with these individuals [Obidients] before.

“Some of them have just changed their cloaks. They are no longer, you know, maybe in the Obidient movement and now in the coalition, but all the same, they are all the same people.

“We have beaten them three times, and we will continue to beat them again if it comes to the elections because at the end of the day, we stick to the hard facts, and we admit where we have made certain errors that we feel require a couple of tweaks here and there.

According to him, supporters of opposition leaders were averse to criticism and victimised those who corrected them.

He said, “We, on the other hand, are taking the criticism, we’re taking the feedback because these feedbacks are important for us to be able to ensure that we escalate to Mr. President and the appropriate authorities to ensure that we do not have a continuous back and forth on things that are crucial to the Nigerian people,” he added.

“So, rest assured that we have handled them before. We have handled them not just in the presidential elections, in several governorship races. I have been privileged in my time, as a member of the All Progressives Congress, to have participated in over 40 governorship races across the country and to a great extent, we have always trounced these individuals.”

Speaking further, Dada added, “So, they’re not bringing anything new to the table. Their strategy has always been to attack, attack, attack.

“Our strategy has been to clarify, not be distracted from the issues, cut through the noise, cut through the doors to be able to sell our candidates, cut through the noise to be able to sell our policies as a government, as an administration, and as a ruling party.”